OPHIRA EISENBERG, HOST:

Now, we're going to crown this week's grand champion. Let's bring back, from Six Degrees of Francis Bacon, Christy O'Neill.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: From This That or the Other: Sarah Bouboulis. From Bust a Cap: Darla Gutierrez. From Fruit Salad: Lauren Weisskirk. And from Just Do It: Andrew Sommerfeld.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: I'm going to ask our puzzle guru Art Chung to take us out.

ART CHUNG: Ophira, in keeping with this week's theme, this final game is called It's in the Cards. Each correct answer will contain one of the four playing card suits: spades, hearts, clubs or diamonds.

So for example, if I said Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake were cast members on this kid's show, you'd say the Mickey Mouse Club. We're playing this spelling bee style, so one wrong answer and you're out. You only have a few seconds. The last person standing is our grand winner.

Remember, every answer will contain either the word spade, heart, club or diamond. Christy, you're up. Humphrey Bogart played this gruff private investigator in "The Maltese Falcon."

CHRISTY O'NEILL: Sam Spade.

CHUNG: You got it.

(APPLAUSE)

CHUNG: Sarah, it's the title location where you'd find 50 Cent with a bottle full of bub. Three seconds.

SARAH BOUBOULIS: Champagne Club.

CHUNG: No, I'm sorry. Darla, do you know the answer? Darla?

DARLA GUTIERREZ: No.

CHUNG: Darla shakes her head.

(LAUGHTER)

CHUNG: Lauren?

LAUREN WEISSKIRK: In Da club.

CHUNG: In Da club is correct.

(APPLAUSE)

CHUNG: Sorry, we have to let Sarah and Darla go. Andrew, this U.S. military award is based on a design by George Washington. Three seconds.

ANDREW SOMMERFELD: No clue.

CHUNG: No clue.

SOMMERFELD: No.

CHUNG: Christy, do you know?

O'NEILL: The Purple Heart.

CHUNG: The Purple Heart, that's correct.

(APPLAUSE)

CHUNG: We are quickly down to two players. Lauren, it makes a Tom Collins all bubbly inside.

WEISSKIRK: A diamond ring.

(LAUGHTER)

CHUNG: No, I'm sorry. Christy, if you know you'll win the game.

O'NEILL: Club soda.

CHUNG: Club soda is correct.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: Congratulations, Christy O'Neill. You are our ASK ME ANOTHER big winner. And we have a special prize for you. We have an ASK ME ANOTHER ultimate swag bag for you, filled with all kinds of cool stuff. Congratulations.

(APPLAUSE) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.