Two Last Names For The Price Of One

On-air challenge:Every answer today consists of two people, either real or fictional, whose last names are anagrams of each other.

Last week's challenge:It comes from listener Matt Jones of Portland, Ore. Jones creates a weekly syndicated puzzle called the "Jonesin' Crossword," which appears in more than 50 alternative newspapers around the country. The first 12 letters of the alphabet are A to L. Think of a familiar six-word proverb that contains 11 of these 12 letters (along with additional letters from the second half of the alphabet). What proverb is this?

Answer: Birds of a feather flock together

Winner: Elle Milgrom Stern of Los Gatos, Calif.

Next week's challenge:Name a famous performer whose last name has six letters. Move the first three letters to the end — without otherwise changing the order of the letters — and add one more letter at the end. The result, in seven letters, will name a place where this person famously performed. Who is it, and what's the place?

