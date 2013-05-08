© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Arts & Life

Yippee-Kai-Yay, Mr. President: 'White House Down' Looks Very Familiar

By Linda Holmes
Published May 8, 2013 at 1:12 PM EDT

Look, I like Channing Tatum. I like Jamie Foxx. And heaven knows, I love Die Hard.

But ... law enforcement guy goes to a closed environment, is separated from a close family member, escapes a siege that grabs practically everybody else, calls out from the building that there's been an attack and he can't leave without saving the person he loves, and then has to fight from the inside while traversing elevator shafts and talking smart-aleck to himself while gradually getting dirtier and stripping down to a white tank top?

Haven't I seen this movie?

Granted, much of the bombast that Die Hard so wisely avoids is in full view here, and another trailer makes it look like a much more somber, scary action thriller.

But this one couldn't look more familiar unless Tatum were on a smartphone saying, "Whoop-de-doo, stinker!"

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Arts & Life
Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
See stories by Linda Holmes