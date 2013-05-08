Yippee-Kai-Yay, Mr. President: 'White House Down' Looks Very Familiar

Look, I like Channing Tatum. I like Jamie Foxx. And heaven knows, I love Die Hard.

But ... law enforcement guy goes to a closed environment, is separated from a close family member, escapes a siege that grabs practically everybody else, calls out from the building that there's been an attack and he can't leave without saving the person he loves, and then has to fight from the inside while traversing elevator shafts and talking smart-aleck to himself while gradually getting dirtier and stripping down to a white tank top?

Haven't I seen this movie?

Granted, much of the bombast that Die Hard so wisely avoids is in full view here, and another trailer makes it look like a much more somber, scary action thriller.

But this one couldn't look more familiar unless Tatum were on a smartphone saying, "Whoop-de-doo, stinker!"

