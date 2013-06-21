Pop Culture Happy Hour: Superman And What Gets Better With Age Listen • 52:52

On this week's show, the absolutely positively inevitable happens: we invite our pal Chris Klimek in to talk about Man Of Steel, the Superman movie for people who don't think summer blockbusters need to have smiling in them. As many of you know, Glen is, as he puts it, the "unauthor" of Superman: The Unauthorized Biography, and as such, he is full of opinions, but he really allows us to get it out of our systems before jumping in and explaining how this all actually relates to history and stuff.

After that, we take on the topic of Getting Better With Age, a tour of things that we appreciate more as we — and they — get older. From musical selections to Moby-Dick, we've got the whole thing covered.

As always, we close the show with what's making us happy this week. Stephen is happy about a variety of things, including how much everyone is helping him learn to be a better cook. (Within reason.) Chris is happy about a great new song and also a bit of science exploration. Glen is happy about a movie you might or might not have heard about. And I'm happy about a great piece that renewed my faith in discourse — really.

