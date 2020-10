An oxymoron is a figure of speech that combines contradictory terms, such as "deafening silence" or "living dead." Speaking of contradictory, house musician Jonathan Coulton applies his mellow acoustic guitar to a song by the electric wizard, Jimi Hendrix, because all clues in this round are sung to the tune of "Foxy Lady."

