Really Hard Edition: Part 3

Published August 30, 2013 at 12:00 PM EDT

According to puzzle editor Art Chung, some games on Ask Me Another are hard because they're created with only one person in mind who can play them: our V.I.P., or Very Important Puzzler. In this segment, host Ophira Eisenberg and guest musician Julian Velard present a game about quirky chess players written specifically for Grandmaster Maurice Ashley called " Two and a Half Chessmen." Then, find out Will Shortz' favorite crossword clue of all time, and play along with a diabolical final round game of his own devising, an anagram game titled " Five By Five."

This segment originally aired on August 30, 2013.

