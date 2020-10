If you could have any spy gadget in your repertoire, what would you choose? Maybe a mind-reading device that gives you all the answers to this trivia game. This round imagines that James Bond, who boasts a "license to kill," has other types of licenses--a "license to grill," for example. Contestants must guess words that rhyme with "ill" to reveal Bond's other activities.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.