© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Arts & Life

A Town, A Team, And A Dream That Just Won't Die

Published December 19, 2013 at 2:09 PM EST
The Medora Hornets, here with assistant coach Rudie Crain, are the centerpiece of the documentary <em>Medora, </em>from directors Davy Rothbart and Andrew Cohn.
The Medora Hornets, here with assistant coach Rudie Crain, are the centerpiece of the documentary <em>Medora, </em>from directors Davy Rothbart and Andrew Cohn.

In a high-school locker room in small-town Indiana, a coach is tearing into his basketball team. The Medora Hornets have scored zero points — none at all — in the game's fourth quarter.

In Medora, the hapless team becomes a kind of metaphor for the town itself — "a no-stoplight town," in the words of documentarian Davy Rothbart, one where the jobs have dried up and the population has dwindled.

The voices of Medora, captured here in a conversation between Rothbart and NPR's Melissa Block, are woven throughout a film that, as Block explains on today's All Things Considered, becomes a kind of elegy for a vanishing small-town America.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Arts & Life