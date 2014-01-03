Pop Culture Happy Hour: Silly Questions Live, For Special Guests Listen • 53:59

In part one of our live show from December, you heard us talk about culture and the end of the year, as we often do. You heard us explain what's making us happy this week — it was pretty much a regular show, with the addition of our terrific live audience.

This week, in part two, you'll hear something very different.

We decided to invite a lot of our very favorite people, from radio hosts to family to people who are like family, to participate in a series of pop-culture quizzes about Martha Stewart, Shonda Rhimes, Sharknado, nerd-marketed pizza cutters, and much, much, much more. As we firmly believe in the philosophy of "the more, the merrier," the number of great folks we manage to bring to the stage in this segment fills us with good cheer, even now that it's January.

And after that, we got even more merry with even more people, as we invited the audience to step up and ask us about music, topic selection, blooper reels, theater, and more. We will introduce you to the amazing Annabelle, we will muse about swearing, and we will turn the floor over to a real expert and give a recommendation to consult another. All in all, it's quite the party. (And don't forget: we have party gear now.)

So as we close out our 2013 a few days after the official date, let us just thank you again for lending your ears, your good nature, your suggestions, your kindness, and in this particular case your noisy company to our show. We could not be happier to be ringing in another year with all of you.

