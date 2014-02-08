Blowing Away The Limits Of Convention
The online magazine Ozy covers people, places and trends on the horizon. Co-founder Carlos Watson joins All Things Consideredregularly to tell us about the site's latest feature stories.
This week, Watson talks with host Arun Rath about a Tunisian inventor with a new design for wind turbines and why HBO's True Detectiveis so "seductive." They also discuss how Square, a device that enables smartphones and tablets to easily process credit cards, is changing the way people tip.
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
1 of 3 — Saphon
/ Courtesy Ozy.com
2 of 3 — COPYRIGHT LINE REQUIRED: True Detective SM, under license from Home Box Office, Inc. LOGO REQUIRED: Please use Sky Atlantic "on dark"unless logo is positioned on the far right hand side in which case please use Sky Atlantic "on light".
/ Sky Atlantic
3 of 3 — Tray with receipt and cash --- Image by � John Smith/Corbis
/ John Smith/Corbis