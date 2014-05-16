Not My Job: Political Adviser John Podesta Gets Quizzed On A Swedish King

John Podesta has very possibly spent more time in the West Wing than that bust of Winston Churchill. He was chief of staff to former President Bill Clinton during the impeachment saga and is now counselor to President Obama.

In honor of Carl Kasell, who becomes Wait Wait's Scorekeeper Emeritus after this show, we've invited Podesta to play a game called "Hello! This is Carl's Castle!" Three questions about a Carl who isn't a Kasell, but rather, has one — King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.