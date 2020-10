As a mentor on Project Runway, Tim Gunn has become a nationally beloved icon of good taste and optimism in the face of some terrible ideas. And since he's always urging designers to "make it work," we've invited him to play a game called "You're never going to make that work." Three questions about fashion ideas that we believe are truly beyond help.

