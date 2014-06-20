© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Arts & Life

Where's The Line Between Cheating A Little and Cheating A Lot?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published June 20, 2014 at 8:49 AM EDT

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Why We Lie.

About Dan Ariely's TEDTalk

Behavioral economist Dan Ariely explains the hidden reasons we think it's okay to cheat or steal. He says we're predictably irrational — and can be influenced in ways we don't even realize.

About Dan Ariely

Behavioral economist Dan Ariely is a professor at Duke University. He's the author of Predictably Irrational and The Upside of Irrationality. Ariely studies how emotional states, moral codes and peer pressure affect our ability to make rational and often extremely important decisions in our daily lives. He's also a visiting professor in MIT's Program in Media Arts and Sciences and a founding member of the Center for Advanced Hindsight.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Arts & Life
NPR/TED Staff