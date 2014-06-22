Making Joyful Noise At Make Music New York 2014

1 of 11 — About 350 musicians and even more spectators gather on the steps of the Brooklyn Public Library at Grand Army Plaza in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Saturday as part of Make Music New York. The music reverberated blocks away, around the entrance to Prospect Park, the Grand Army Plaza Greenmarket, and along some of the busiest thoroughfares in the borough.

About 350 musicians and even more spectators gather on the steps of the Brooklyn Public Library at Grand Army Plaza in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Saturday as part of Make Music New York. The music reverberated blocks away, around the entrance to Prospect Park, the Grand Army Plaza Greenmarket, and along some of the busiest thoroughfares in the borough.