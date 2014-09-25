John Cameron Mitchell: New Hollywood Film Buff

In his Ask Me Another Challenge, John Cameron Mitchell ( Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Shortbus) broadens our knowledge of New Hollywood Films from the late sixties ( The Graduate) to the early eighties ( Heaven's Gate) that broke the traditional studio style and established a new generation of filmmakers. We challenge him to mash up the titles of films that share a word, as in "Slaughterhouse Five Easy Pieces."

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.