John Cameron Mitchell: New Hollywood Film Buff

Published September 25, 2014 at 10:12 AM EDT
John Cameron Mitchell (right) and contestant Jordan Shavarebi celebrate a victory during their <em>Ask Me Another</em> Challenge.
In his Ask Me Another Challenge, John Cameron Mitchell ( Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Shortbus) broadens our knowledge of New Hollywood Films from the late sixties ( The Graduate) to the early eighties ( Heaven's Gate) that broke the traditional studio style and established a new generation of filmmakers. We challenge him to mash up the titles of films that share a word, as in "Slaughterhouse Five Easy Pieces."

