Court Awards Sly Stone $5 Million In Lost Royalties

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

That is Sly and The Family Stone with their 1968 hit "Dance To The Music." This week, the band's lead singer Sly Stone is dancing to the tune of $5 million. A Los Angeles Superior Court found that the front man had not been fully paid for songwriting royalties. Stone claimed that his manager and attorney duped him into signing a shareholder agreement that diverted his royalties to them. The musician says he did not receive any royalties between 1989 and the year 2000. Although this is good news for Sly Stone, he may have to wait a while to get his hands on the cash as the other side plans to appeal.

SLY AND THE FAMILY STONE: (Singing) I am everyday people.