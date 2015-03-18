NPR Music At SXSW 2015: Tuesday

Day one of the 2015 South by Southwest music festival is in the can, and NPR Music's team has already battled the overflowing crowds in Austin to find a few new favorite acts. Every day we're going to bring back a podcast, music recommendations, photos and a special treat — a late night lullaby from one of our favorite musicians in Austin (that video is waiting for you at the bottom of this page). Here are some of the best things we heard at SXSW on Tuesday.

Day 1 Picks

Kate Tempest

The British poet and rapper touched the hearts of a packed house at SXSW with her powerful words and he bands beats, including the message, "more empathy, less greed ... love love love love love." --Bob Boilen

With fans peering in through windows and overflowing into the street, Kate Tempest rapped and monologued with fury, purpose and infectious enthusiasm that bordered on giddiness. --Stephen Thompson

Natalie Prass

The inside room at Cheer Up Charlie's was so packed, I couldn't actually see Natalie Prass. But the delicacy of her voice and the subtle intensity of her charming, disarming pop's swing kept me absorbed anyway. Then I went outside and could see through the window that Prass, whose piping voice sometimes makes her seem like an ingenue, was wearing a KISS t-shirt. She rocked. --Ann Powers

Vic Mensa

This 21-year-old rapper from Chicago recently collaborated with Kanye West on the song "Wolves," but tonight he came prepared to be the star of his own show — drums, guitars and turntables. A packed house at the Main screamed,"We want Vic!" He certainly can hold his own. -- Monika Evstatieva, (director,All Things Considered )

Meishi Smile

Part shoegaze, part chillout, part noise, part power-electronics, yet so cohesive it feels like a single genre .... call it unending waves of sonic joy. I could have listened for hours more. --Adam Kissick (photographer)

The Barberettes

High-voltage charm from a '50s-doo-wop-girl-group-style trio from Seoul could have been gimmicky, but wasn't. Their voices were breathtaking, and their homage sincere. --Katie Presley (contributor)

Hear The Barberettes cover "Be My Baby"

Photos

Bob Boilen / NPR The Barberettes on stage at the Austin Convention Center.

/ Adam Kissick for NPR The Korean DJ and producer Hitchhiker plays (in an amazing reflective suit) at Highland.

/ Adam Kissick for NPR Samira Winter of the L.A. dream-pop quartet Winter looks like she's having an amazing time at Hotel Vegas.

/ Adam Kissick for NPR Day One DIY: Musicians load equipment in East Austin.

/ Adam Kissick for NPR BØRNS performs at the Spotify House.

/ Adam Kissick for NPR The electronic artist Meishi Smile performs at Highland.

/ Adam Kissick for NPR Waxahatchee's Katie Crutchfield plays a solo set at Austin's End of an Ear record store.

Bob Boilen / NPR Angel Olsen plays at The Mohawk.

South X Lullaby

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.