NPR Arts & Life

Not My Job: Surgeon General Vivek Murthy Gets Quizzed On 'General Hospital'

Published July 25, 2015 at 11:20 AM EDT
Vivek Murthy

Dr. Vivek Murthy — the 19th U.S. Surgeon General — has had a pretty good medical career: As a college freshman, he, along with his sister, co-founded an HIV/AIDs education program, and, in a move that would make even Doogie Howser jealous, he was confirmed as U.S. Surgeon General when he was just 37.

But! Did he ever work at General Hospital? We suspect not. We'll ask him three questions about the long-running ABC soap opera which mysteriously treated 5,000 percent more cases of amnesia than the national average.

Copyright 2020 NPR.

