'Hamilton' Freestyles At The White House. Mic Drop.

Yesterday, Lin-Manuel Miranda and some of the cast of the smash Broadway musical Hamiltonvisited the White House for a day of performances, student workshops, a Q&A session, and a lightning round freestyling in the Rose Garden — with the prompts supplied by President Obama.

"We wanted to share this incredible musical with folks who might otherwise not get the experience," said the president in his introductory comments. Obama also noted that the hip-hop story of the nation's first secretary of the treasury has a nonpartisan fanbase: "In fact, Hamilton — I'm pretty sure — is the only thing that Dick Cheney and I agree on."

What some fans may not know is that the show partly germinated out of an event at the White House. Back in 2009, Michelle Obama hosted a poetry event at which Miranda was invited to perform. He brought along the first song from what he was then calling his "Hamilton Mixtape" concept album — which would evolve into the opening number of the show.

That history wasn't lost on Miranda.

