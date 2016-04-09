© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Arts & Life

Not My Job: The Property Brothers Get Quizzed On Matchmaking

Published April 9, 2016 at 8:43 AM EDT
Drew Scott (left) and Jonathan Silver Scott are identical twins who grew up on a ranch outside Calgary. They host hit TV shows in Canada and on the HGTV network.
Drew Scott (left) and Jonathan Silver Scott are identical twins who grew up on a ranch outside Calgary. They host hit TV shows in Canada and on the HGTV network.

Our guests this week, Jonathan and Drew Scott, aka The Property Brothers, have an HGTV show in which they help people renovate and style their dream homes. (They're joining us by phone because if they saw the way we decorate it would actually kill them.)

Since the Scotts fix up homes for a living, we've invited them to play a game called "Have I got a match for you!" Three questions about matchmakers — people who fix up people.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Arts & Life