Small Batch: Adam Goldman On The Return Of 'The Outs'

The web series The Outs premiered on Vimeo in 2012. Its six-episode (plus a Chanukah special) first season chronicled the aftermath of a gay couple's breakup. Co-creators Adam Goldman and Sasha Winters made a humane, wryly funny and deeply felt series that felt distinct from other shows with similar settings (read: Brooklyn) and about similar subjects (read: relationships, friendships, young people in cardigans).

Earlier this spring, The Outs came back for another season, and because I love the show so damn much I was glad for the chance to chat with Goldman (who also stars as Mitchell) about what it was like to pick up on this group of friends four years later.

We talked about how the show's singular, wistful tone came about, its bracingly matter-of-fact approach to gay characters, and why queer people are superheroes.

