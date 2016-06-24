© 2020 WFAE
NPR Arts & Life

Can Mindfulness Help You Quit Smoking?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published June 24, 2016 at 9:43 AM EDT

Part 2 of theTED Radio Hour episode Nudge

About Judson Brewer's TED Talk

Psychiatrist Judson Brewer describes how patients who practice simple mindfulness techniques can kick unhealthy habits.

About Judson Brewer

Psychiatrist Judson Brewer studies how mindfulness affects addiction.

He has developed treatments to help with substance abuse and eating disorders and has also studied the neural mechanisms of mindfulness.

He is an Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Medicine at University of Massachusetts, where he is Director of Research at the Center for Mindfulness.

