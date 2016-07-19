Wilco Shares New Song, New Album Details

When Wilco surprise-dropped last year's Star Wars album, the band said it already had another full-length ready to go. Today they've confirmed that album is called Schmilco (possibly a reference to Harry Nilsson's 1971 release Nilsson Schmilsson) and is due out Sept. 9 on the group's own dBpm Records. Wilco is also sharing a new song from Schmilco called "If I Ever Was A Child."

In announcing Schmilco the band said the new album is mostly acoustic and explores self-identity and public perceptions of Wilco. "I think this record is 'joyously negative'," Tweedy said. "It's sad in a lot of ways but not in any that reach a conclusion of doom or hopelessness. I just had a lot of fun being sour about the things that upset me."

The new album has 12 tracks. Last week the band teased the release with another song called "Locator."

