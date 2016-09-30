Bon Iver's Long-Awaited '22, A Million' Is Here

For weeks, Bon Iver fans have been tantalized by cryptic imagery, pop-up murals and a symbol-heavy track list that would make any copy editor shudder. Now, the band's long-awaited third album, 22, A Million -- its first in five years — is finally available.

Bon Iver performed 22, A Million in full at bandleader Justin Vernon's Eaux Claires music festival in August, and teased the album with three singles: "22 (OVER S∞∞N)," "10 d E A T h b R E a s T ⚄ ⚄" and "33 'God.'" The music is full of surprising turns and richly contrasting elements — for every sonic glitch and pitch-shifted vocal, there's a subtle banjo riff or a moment for Vernon's voice to lay out in the open, unadorned.

Stream 22, A Million below via Spotify, or via Apple Music.

