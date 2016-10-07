Band-ing Together

NPR Music correspondent Ann Powers had lived and reported everywhere from Seattle to Tuscaloosa before moving recently to Nashville. We asked Powers to explain her new hometown's importance in the music industry. "Nashville is, I truly believe, the best music city in the country, historically and especially now," she told host Ophira Eisenberg. "Anywhere you go you'll meet an amazing musician." Her dishwasher repairman had even played with George Jones! "That's Nashville in a nutshell," she said. A lover of all genres, Powers cares about expression. "I like anyone who expresses amazing emotion through art and craft. That perfect balance...whether it's punk rock, prog rock, or a good country song, I love it all."

We asked Powers to stick around and lend her expertise by leading an extra difficult music game. We've made a word game out of artist names hidden in other musical act names. If we said, "George Clinton's psychedelic soul group wants you to know, 'We are Young...' just like this pop band," the answer would be "Funkadelic and Fun," because "Fun" is in "Funkadelic."

