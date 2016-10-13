© 2020 WFAE
Roger Waters Announces 'Us And Them' Live Tour

By Robin Hilton
Published October 13, 2016 at 8:51 AM EDT
Roger Waters performs onstage during Desert Trip at the Empire Polo Field on October 9, 2016 in Indio, Calif.
Days after playing the Desert Trip festival in Indio, Calif., Roger Waters is announcing a new, multi-state tour. It's his first since the 2010-2013 tour of The Wall and starts in May of next year, with stops in more than 30 cities in the U.S. and Canada.

Waters has named it the "Us And Them" tour after the song he wrote for Pink Floyd's 1973 album The Dark Side Of The Moon. He told NPR Music its themes about the haves and have-nots are more relevant and topical than ever.

"I was listening to [the song] the other day. There's a line which goes, 'With, without, and who'll deny that's what the fighting's all about?' And the answer to the question is this: Almost everyone. Almost everyone will deny that 'with/without' is what the fighting's all about. My contention is that it is. That's why my new tour is going to be called 'Us and Them.' It's specifically about that line."

You can hear more from Waters about the tour by pressing the play button at the top of the page. The excerpt is part of a sometimes intense and exhaustive interview with NPR Music that covered everything from global warming and famine to the U.S. presidential election, racism, education and the military industrial complex. We'll post the complete conversation in an upcoming episode of All Songs Considered.

Waters' "Us And Them" tour will start May 26, 2017, in Kansas City and end Oct. 28 in Vancouver. Tickets go on sale Oct. 21. Waters says it'll be a mix of his solo work and Pink Floyd songs, with a number of newly written tracks for an upcoming album.

Here's a complete list of his upcoming performances:

  • May 26, Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

  • May 28, Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

  • May 30, St. Louis, MO Scottrade Center

  • June 1, Tulsa, OK BOK Center

  • June 3, Denver, CO Pepsi Center

  • June 7, San Jose, CA SAP Center at San Jose

  • June 12, Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

  • June 14, Phoenix, AZ Gila River Arena

  • June 16, Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

  • June 20, Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center

  • June 21, Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center

  • June 24, Seattle, WA Tacoma Dome

  • July 3, Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

  • TBD San Antonio, TX AT&T Center

  • July 6, Houston, TX Toyota Center

  • July 11, Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

  • July 13, Miami, FL American Airlines Arena

  • July 16, Atlanta, GA Infinite Energy Center

  • July 18, Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum

  • July 20, Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

  • July 22, Chicago, IL United Center

  • July 23, Chicago, IL United Center

  • July 26, St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

  • August 2, Detroit, MI The Palace of Auburn Hills

  • August 4, Washington, DC Verizon Center

  • August 8, Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

  • August 9, Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

  • Sept. 7, Newark, NJ Prudential Center

  • Sept. 11, Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

  • Sept. 12, Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

  • Sept. 15, Uniondale, NY Nassau Coliseum

  • Sept. 19, Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

  • Septt. 27, Boston, MA TD Garden

  • Sept. 28, Boston, MA TD Garden

  • Oct. 2, Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre

  • Oct. 3, Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre

  • Oct. 6, Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre

  • Oct. 10, Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre

  • Oct. 16, Montreal, QC Bell Centre

  • TBD Winnipeg, MB MTS Centre

  • Oct. 24, Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

  • Oct. 28, Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

    Robin Hilton
    Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
