Roger Waters Announces 'Us And Them' Live Tour

Days after playing the Desert Trip festival in Indio, Calif., Roger Waters is announcing a new, multi-state tour. It's his first since the 2010-2013 tour of The Wall and starts in May of next year, with stops in more than 30 cities in the U.S. and Canada.

Waters has named it the "Us And Them" tour after the song he wrote for Pink Floyd's 1973 album The Dark Side Of The Moon. He told NPR Music its themes about the haves and have-nots are more relevant and topical than ever.

"I was listening to [the song] the other day. There's a line which goes, 'With, without, and who'll deny that's what the fighting's all about?' And the answer to the question is this: Almost everyone. Almost everyone will deny that 'with/without' is what the fighting's all about. My contention is that it is. That's why my new tour is going to be called 'Us and Them.' It's specifically about that line."

You can hear more from Waters about the tour by pressing the play button at the top of the page. The excerpt is part of a sometimes intense and exhaustive interview with NPR Music that covered everything from global warming and famine to the U.S. presidential election, racism, education and the military industrial complex. We'll post the complete conversation in an upcoming episode of All Songs Considered.

Waters' "Us And Them" tour will start May 26, 2017, in Kansas City and end Oct. 28 in Vancouver. Tickets go on sale Oct. 21. Waters says it'll be a mix of his solo work and Pink Floyd songs, with a number of newly written tracks for an upcoming album.

Here's a complete list of his upcoming performances:

May 26, Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

May 28, Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

May 30, St. Louis, MO Scottrade Center

June 1, Tulsa, OK BOK Center

June 3, Denver, CO Pepsi Center

June 7, San Jose, CA SAP Center at San Jose

June 12, Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

June 14, Phoenix, AZ Gila River Arena

June 16, Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

June 20, Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center

June 21, Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center

June 24, Seattle, WA Tacoma Dome

July 3, Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

TBD San Antonio, TX AT&T Center

July 6, Houston, TX Toyota Center

July 11, Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

July 13, Miami, FL American Airlines Arena

July 16, Atlanta, GA Infinite Energy Center

July 18, Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum

July 20, Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

July 22, Chicago, IL United Center

July 23, Chicago, IL United Center

July 26, St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

August 2, Detroit, MI The Palace of Auburn Hills

August 4, Washington, DC Verizon Center

August 8, Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

August 9, Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 7, Newark, NJ Prudential Center

Sept. 11, Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

Sept. 12, Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

Sept. 15, Uniondale, NY Nassau Coliseum

Sept. 19, Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

Septt. 27, Boston, MA TD Garden

Sept. 28, Boston, MA TD Garden

Oct. 2, Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre

Oct. 3, Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre

Oct. 6, Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre

Oct. 10, Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre

Oct. 16, Montreal, QC Bell Centre

TBD Winnipeg, MB MTS Centre

Oct. 24, Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

Oct. 28, Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.