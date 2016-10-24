Drake Shares New Songs, Announces 'More Life'

Drake has released three new songs. The Canadian rapper and singer debuted "Two Birds, One Stone," "Sneakin'" and "Fake Love" Sunday night on his Beats 1 radio program. The latter two tracks are out now via Spotify.

The tracks are being released as part of a new project that Drake's calling More Life. It's a compilation album that will feature Drake's songs and new music from other artists on his OVO Sound label. More Life is due out sometime in December and follows the April release of his latest album, Views.

