Pop Culture Happy Hour: Halloween With Mallory Ortberg And Audie Cornish

As you read this, we at Pop Culture Happy Hour are preparing for our final west coast stop at the Now Hear This podcast festival in Anaheim on Saturday, October 29, after the four shows we recently did in Seattle, Portland, San Francisco and Los Angeles. We had an enormous amount of fun with our fourth chairs: Audie Cornish in Seattle and Portland, Mallory Ortberg in San Francisco, and Kumail Nanjiani in L.A. And this week, we're bringing you a mix of two segments from those shows.

First up, from that San Francisco show, we talk to Mallory about Halloween candy and trick-or-treating, which goes in some unexpected directions. Then, from the Seattle show, Audie joins us for a quiz about Halloween traditions and customs. And finally, you'll hear the What's Making Us Happy This Week segment, also from Seattle.

We're so grateful to everyone at NPR who helped with this tour, and to everyone in these four cities, and of course to everyone who came out for the shows. They were so much fun to do, and we felt so supported by everybody – it was a great pleasure to get out there and see some of you who listen. And if you happen to be out west, join us on October 29 in Anaheim. It's going to be a terrific festival with lots and lots of podcast folks – including, among others, Mallory Ortberg.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.