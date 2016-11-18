New Music From Sylvan Esso = More Bubbly Joy

Hearing a new song from Sylvan Esso always makes for a better day. Today I woke up to "Kick Jump Twist," and it's 4:22 of bubbly joy. Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn have been performing this song in their live shows and now it's the b-side for a new bit of vinyl, a 12" titled Radio , which includes two more variations of this effervescent ode to dance. The song was premiered during a DJ set yesterday on WKNC in Raleigh, N.C.

The a-side to this vinyl is "Radio," which came out in late August.

Here's the track listing for the 12", which is available on their site.

Sylvan Esso, Radio 12" tracklist:

A1 - Radio

A2 - Radio (A cappella)

A3 - Radio (Instrumental)

B1 - Kick Jump Twist

B2 - Kick Jump Twist (A cappella)

B3 - Kick Jump Twist (Instrumental)

