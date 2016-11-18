© 2020 WFAE
NPR Arts & Life

New Music From Sylvan Esso = More Bubbly Joy

By Bob Boilen
Published November 18, 2016 at 9:02 AM EST

Hearing a new song from Sylvan Esso always makes for a better day. Today I woke up to "Kick Jump Twist," and it's 4:22 of bubbly joy. Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn have been performing this song in their live shows and now it's the b-side for a new bit of vinyl, a 12" titled Radio , which includes two more variations of this effervescent ode to dance. The song was premiered during a DJ set yesterday on WKNC in Raleigh, N.C.

The a-side to this vinyl is "Radio," which came out in late August.

Here's the track listing for the 12", which is available on their site.

Sylvan Esso, Radio 12" tracklist:

  • A1 - Radio

  • A2 - Radio (A cappella)

  • A3 - Radio (Instrumental)

  • B1 - Kick Jump Twist

  • B2 - Kick Jump Twist (A cappella)

  • B3 - Kick Jump Twist (Instrumental)

    In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
