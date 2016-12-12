© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Arts & Life

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah Shares New Song, Album Details

By Robin Hilton
Published December 12, 2016 at 2:00 PM EST
Alec Ounsworth, frontman for Clap Your Hands Say Yeah
Alec Ounsworth, frontman for Clap Your Hands Say Yeah

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah is back with an incredibly infectious new song called "Fireproof." It's the first single from the band's upcoming full-length, The Tourist, due out Feb. 24.

"Fireproof" is a thumping, synth-heavy look at how naive people can be. "I know it's hard to win," sings frontman Alec Ounsworth. "But how could I have thought that we'd ever lose."

"It is really a be-careful-what-you-wish-for kind of song," Ounsworth tells NPR Music in an email. "I'm starting to accumulate these, in the sense that it explores the idea of trying to win people over and then, once you have, trying to let them go. To be 'fireproof' in this context is to be dangerously self-confident — to have the capacity to try almost anything. The regret comes later."

The Tourist is the first new album from Clap Your Hands Say Yeah since 2014's Only Run.

Here's the complete track listing for The Tourist:

  • "The Pilot"

  • "A Chance To Cure"

  • "Down (Is Where I Want To Be)"

  • "Unfolding Above Celibate Moon (Los Angeles Nursery Rhyme)"

  • "Better Off"

  • "Fireproof"

  • "The Vanity Of Trying"

  • "Loose Ends"

  • "Ambulance Chaser"

  • "Visiting Hours"

    • Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    NPR Arts & Life
    Robin Hilton
    Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
    See stories by Robin Hilton