There's Still Time To Enter The Tiny Desk Contest!

I've heard the same story from both our previous Tiny Desk Contest winners: They weren't going to enter the Contest until someone encouraged them to do it. Well, the entry period closes at 11:59 p.m. ET this Sunday, Jan. 29.

So here I am telling you: Enter!

Maybe you think your video will take too long to make — that you need professional camera work, a crew or special editing skills. You don't.

You can do this. Last year's winner, Gaelynn Lea, shot her video on a smartphone. The year before, Fantastic Negrito shot his on an iPad.

It doesn't have to be a whole big production — that's not what the Tiny Desk is about, anyway. This is about your song and your performance. So long as we can hear and see you (and there's a desk!), then you're doing all you need to do. That means you can pull out your phone right now and shoot a valid entry. It won't take long!

Your musical path may be wandering; it may not take off in this one moment. But it could. And if it doesn't, we hope that this community gives you the strength to keep going, to further refine what it is about your music that makes it your own. Take a chance.

