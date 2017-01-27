© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Arts & Life

There's Still Time To Enter The Tiny Desk Contest!

By Bob Boilen
Published January 27, 2017 at 11:52 AM EST
Could it be you playing a Tiny Desk concert for NPR Music? There's only one way to find out.
Could it be you playing a Tiny Desk concert for NPR Music? There's only one way to find out.

I've heard the same story from both our previous Tiny Desk Contest winners: They weren't going to enter the Contest until someone encouraged them to do it. Well, the entry period closes at 11:59 p.m. ET this Sunday, Jan. 29.

So here I am telling you: Enter!

Maybe you think your video will take too long to make — that you need professional camera work, a crew or special editing skills. You don't.

You can do this. Last year's winner, Gaelynn Lea, shot her video on a smartphone. The year before, Fantastic Negrito shot his on an iPad.

It doesn't have to be a whole big production — that's not what the Tiny Desk is about, anyway. This is about your song and your performance. So long as we can hear and see you (and there's a desk!), then you're doing all you need to do. That means you can pull out your phone right now and shoot a valid entry. It won't take long!

Your musical path may be wandering; it may not take off in this one moment. But it could. And if it doesn't, we hope that this community gives you the strength to keep going, to further refine what it is about your music that makes it your own. Take a chance.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Arts & Life
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
See stories by Bob Boilen