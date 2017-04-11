Rapper Tries To Avoid Restaurant Bill By Jumping Into The Water

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. Imagine the song an Australian rapper can compose after being arrested for skipping a restaurant bill. Terry Peck, also known as 2Peck, owed 450 bucks and jumped into the ocean to avoid paying - true story. Police chased him down on jet skis. Mr. Peck allegedly ate two lobsters and a baby octopus chased with 21 vodka oyster shots and some beer. He explained his failure to pay by saying the lobsters were overcooked. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.