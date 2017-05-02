Grandaddy Bassist Kevin Garcia Dies After Suffering Stroke

Update, Mar. 3, 6:49 p.m.: A rep confirmed to NPR that the band has cancelled its upcoming North American tour (dates at the bottom of this article). "Given the circumstances," a statement reads, "we unfortunately have to cancel our upcoming US tour dates. We hope to reschedule these at some point in the future."

Kevin Garcia, the original and longtime bassist for the band Grandaddy has died. He was 41 years old. Garcia suffered a massive stroke on Monday and was admitted to the Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, Calif. According to a Gofundme page started in his name, he succumbed to the effects of the stroke Tuesday afternoon.

The band confirmed Garcia's death on its Facebook page with a statement:

"There are no accurate words to express what we need to. We are absolutely shattered to say that we lost our friend and band mate Kevin Garcia early this afternoon. He succumbed to the effects of a massive stroke. We were all able to say goodbye to him and he was surrounded by his closest friends and family here in Modesto.

Kevin started playing with Grandaddy when he was fifteen. He was an actual angel. He navigated life with a grace, a generosity and a kindness that was utterly unique. And contagious. He is loved so deeply by so many. Kevin was a proud father of two children, Jayden and Gavin. He is survived by his grandmother Joan, his parents Randy and Barbara (who let us practice at their house until 2001 and who are the best), his brothers Craig and Jeff and his wife Sondra.

We'll have more to say in the days ahead. Right now the four of us are grieving together. With great sadness and love, Grandaddy"

Grandaddy returned earlier this year after a 10-year hiatus with a new album, Last Place, and has been on tour with dates scheduled through the summer.

Canceled tour dates:

May 7 - Vancouver, Canada

May 8 - Seattle, WA

May 9 – Portland, OR

May 11 – San Francisco, CA

May 12 – Los Angeles, CA

May 13 – Pioneertown, CA

