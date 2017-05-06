Not My Job: We Quiz Director Guy Ritchie On Locks, Stocks And Barrels

Guy Ritchie wanted to be a filmmaker, so he dropped out of school at the age of 15 — why waste time? His first film, Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels was a breakout independent hit, and led to a bunch of other movies, including Snatch, Swept Away, and two Sherlock Holmes films. His latest movie is King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

We'll quiz Ritchie on locks, stocks and barrels. Click the listen link above to see how he does.

