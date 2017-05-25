© 2020 WFAE
Text Your Freak Scene! Dinosaur Jr. Gets Custom Emojis

By Lars Gotrich
Published May 25, 2017 at 12:59 PM EDT
Feel the fuzz, feel the pain.
Feel the fuzz, feel the pain.

J Mascis has his own signature Jazzmaster guitar (I've played one, it rules), Dinosaur Jr. has its own pair of Nikes, and now... emojis! From the sludgefeast of its '80s heyday to the band's surprisingly strong return in the past decade, these are the masters of mope and fuzz.

So what kind of emojis can you text your friends and family? Likenesses of J Mascis, Lou Barlow and drummer Murph, of course, but also notable characters from album artwork like Beefy The Bullfrog, a fuzz pedal, and yeah, that sweet Jazzmaster.

You can download the emojis from the App Store. Hear Dinosaur Jr. live in concert from 2009 and watch J Mascis' Tiny Desk Concert below.

