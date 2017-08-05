© 2020 WFAE
Not My Job: Jeffrey Tambor Gets Quizzed On The Timber Industry

Published August 5, 2017 at 11:51 AM EDT

Some people love Jeffrey Tambor for his run as the sidekick on The Larry Sanders Show. Others love him for his role as the felonious dad on Arrested Development. And then still others love him for his role Maura, a divorced, transgender parent of three in Transparent. We'll split the difference and love him for the Hellboymovies.

We've invited the actor to play a game called "TAMBOOOOOOOORRRRR!" Three questions about the timber industry.

Click the audio link above to see how he does.

