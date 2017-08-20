© 2020 WFAE
Sunday Puzzle: It's Time To Rhyme

By Will Shortz
Published August 20, 2017 at 7:06 AM EDT
Sunday Puzzle

On-air challenge:The answer to each clue is a 6-letter word that rhymes with the last word:

Ex. Cause of muscle pain ---> STRAIN

  • Time of year when birds start to sing

  • Having glaring light

  • What follows Sunday

  • What's raised in a mound

  • More than twice

  • Place where you might find a vassal

  • Tool on a mechanic's bench

  • What you can use to fill in a stencil

  • Bank feller

  • Traveling theater group

  • Important measure for freight

  • Like the hair of a horse

  • Oops

  • Cover as in a cloud

  • Where many French films first ran

    • Last week's challenge:Last week's challenge came from listener Patrick Berry of Jasper, Ala. Name a long-running TV show in two words. Add a C and rearrange the result to name another long-running TV show also in two words. What shows are these? Here's a hint: Both shows are currently on the air, although the second one was most popular the past.

    Answer: Candid Camera, American Dad.

    Winner:Shari Meyer of Somerville, Mass.

    Next week's challenge:This week's challenge comes from listener Steve Baggish of Arlington, Mass. Think of two synonyms — one in 5 letters, the other in 4. The 5-letter word starts with S. The 4-letter word contains an S. Change one of these S's to an A. You can rearrange the result to name a group of people, in 9 letters, that ideally have those two adjectives describe them. What group is it?

    Will Shortz
    NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
