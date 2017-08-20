Sunday Puzzle: It's Time To Rhyme

On-air challenge:The answer to each clue is a 6-letter word that rhymes with the last word:

Ex. Cause of muscle pain ---> STRAIN

Time of year when birds start to sing

Having glaring light

What follows Sunday

What's raised in a mound

More than twice

Place where you might find a vassal

Tool on a mechanic's bench

What you can use to fill in a stencil

Bank feller

Traveling theater group

Important measure for freight

Like the hair of a horse

Oops

Cover as in a cloud

Where many French films first ran

Last week's challenge:Last week's challenge came from listener Patrick Berry of Jasper, Ala. Name a long-running TV show in two words. Add a C and rearrange the result to name another long-running TV show also in two words. What shows are these? Here's a hint: Both shows are currently on the air, although the second one was most popular the past.

Answer: Candid Camera, American Dad.

Winner:Shari Meyer of Somerville, Mass.

Next week's challenge:This week's challenge comes from listener Steve Baggish of Arlington, Mass. Think of two synonyms — one in 5 letters, the other in 4. The 5-letter word starts with S. The 4-letter word contains an S. Change one of these S's to an A. You can rearrange the result to name a group of people, in 9 letters, that ideally have those two adjectives describe them. What group is it?

