This set is no longer available to stream — you can pre-order the box set from Numero Group ahead of its Nov. 10 release.

Head here to read our feature on Hüsker Dü's history and the winding, sometimes frustrating and years-long road that Numero Group's upcomingSavage Young Dü box set took to complete.

