'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli Lists His Wu-Tang Album On eBay

Martin Shkreli, the "pharma bro" convicted in early August of securities fraud, is claiming he's prepared to sell the sole copy of a one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album.

After buying Once Upon A Time In Shaolin...in late 2015 in an auction set up by Wu-Tang co-founder and producer RZA, Shkreli has posted the album on eBay.

In a listing for the record, Shkreli writes he has "not carefully listened to the album." As of Wednesday morning, the double-CD had received 199 bids, the highest being $100,000. (Shkreli paid an "undisclosed figure in the millions," according to the sale's press release.)

Half of the money generated from the sale will go to "medical research," he writes, though he also reserved the right to cancel the auction and destroy the album's only copy instead.

Shkreli encourages the buyer of Once Upon A Time In Shaolin... to do something he has yet to do — release the music on the internet. Shkreli hopes "someone with a bigger heart for music can be found for this one-of-a-kind piece and makes it available for the world to hear."

