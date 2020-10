For ages 3 and up: Every answer in this quiz will be something you learned in school, but we've changed one letter to a K. For example, the sequence of changes an organism goes through from birth to death, and the positive social media feedback it receives in the process would be the, "LIKE cycle," Changing one letter in "LIFE cycle" to a K.

Heard On Adam Conover: Adam Fixes Everything

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.