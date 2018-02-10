© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Arts & Life

Not My Job: We Quiz The Mayor Of South Bend, Ind. About North Bend, Wash.

Published February 10, 2018 at 7:29 AM EST
South Bend Mayor Peter Buttigieg in 2013

Pete Buttigieg is a Harvard graduate, a Rhodes scholar, a veteran who served in Afghanistan and a millennial. But he took his talents back to South Bend, Ind. — his hometown — where he ran for mayor and won. He's now serving his second term in office.

He's been South Bend's biggest booster, so naturally, we decided to ask him three questions about the town of North Bend, Wash.

Click the listen link above to see how he does.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Arts & Life