Johann Hari: Does Stigmatizing Addiction Perpetuate It?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published February 23, 2018 at 10:04 AM EST

Part 1 of theTED Radio Hour episode Confronting Stigma.

About Johann Hari's TED Talk

To stop illegal drug use, we typically punish, isolate and shame addicts. Journalist Johann Hari explains how these methods perpetuate addiction, and how human connection can be an effective antidote.

About Johann Hari

Johann Hari is a British journalist, who has written for publications including The New York Times, Le Monde, The Guardian, New Republic, The Nation, Slate.com, and The Sydney Morning Herald.

Hari's 2015 book on addiction is called Chasing The Scream. His latest book is Lost Connections: Uncovering The Real Causes Of Depression - And The Unexpected Solutions.

