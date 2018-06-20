© 2020 WFAE
Pop Culture Happy Hour: The Great Big Stand-Up Roundup

By Linda Holmes
Published June 20, 2018 at 5:00 AM EDT
Ali Wong performing during her latest Netflix stand-up special, <em>Hard Knock Wife</em>.

We paused this week to bring you a bit of a respite from the news that's still often incisive, smart, and essential. In other words, we're talking stand-up comedy. You can listen to the show to hear all of the recommendations from me, Stephen Thompson, Glen Weldon, and our friend Mike Katzif — and to hear the performers in their own words — but here's the list if you're trying to track them down:

  • Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents: Julio Torres

  • Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents: Solomon Georgio

  • Maria Bamford: Old Baby

  • Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives

  • Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife

  • Jerry Seinfeld: Jerry Before Seinfeld

  • Mike Birbiglia: Thank God For Jokes

  • Cameron Esposito: Rape Jokes

    • So enjoy this break from the news, and we'll see you Friday, when we'll be talking dinosaurs.

    Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Linda Holmes
    Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
