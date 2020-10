Emmys 2018 Winners: The Complete List

Updated at 10:59 p.m. ET

The 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards were broadcast Monday night on NBC. Below is the list of winners. (Winners are in bold italics.)

Outstanding drama series

The Americans (FX)

The Crown(Netflix)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Stranger Things(Netflix)

This Is Us(NBC)

Westworld(HBO)

Outstanding comedy series

Atlanta (FX)

Barry(HBO)

Black-ish(ABC)

Curb Your Enthusiasm(HBO)

GLOW(Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Silicon Valley(HBO)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt(Netflix)

Outstanding limited series

The Alienist (TNT)

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)

Godless(Netflix)

Patrick Melrose(Showtime)

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Claire Foy (The Crown)

Tatiana Maslany ( Orphan Black)

Elisabeth Moss ( The Handmaid's Tale)

Sandra Oh ( Killing Eve)

Keri Russell ( The Americans)

Evan Rachel Wood ( Westworld)

Kevin Winter / Getty Images <em>The Crown</em>'s Claire Foy accepts the outstanding lead actress in a drama series.

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Jason Bateman ( Ozark)

Sterling K. Brown ( This Is Us)

Ed Harris (Westworld)

Matthew Rhys (The Americans)

Milo Ventimiglia ( This Is Us)

Jeffrey Wright ( Westworld)

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Alexis Bledel ( The Handmaid's Tale)

Millie Bobby Brown ( Stranger Things)

Ann Dowd ( The Handmaid's Tale)

Lena Headey ( Game of Thrones)

Vanessa Kirby ( The Crown)

Thandie Newton (Westworld)

Yvonne Strahovski ( The Handmaid's Tale)

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau ( Game of Thrones)

Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)

Joseph Fiennes ( The Handmaid's Tale)

David Harbour (Stranger Things)

Mandy Patinkin ( Homeland)

Matt Smith ( The Crown)

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Pamela Adlon ( Better Things)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Allison Janney ( Mom)

Issa Rae ( Insecure)

Tracee Ellis Ross ( Black-ish)

Lily Tomlin ( Grace And Frankie)

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Anthony Anderson ( Black-ish)

Ted Danson ( The Good Place)

Larry David ( Curb Your Enthusiasm)

Donald Glover ( Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

William H. Macy ( Shameless)

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Zazie Beetz ( Atlanta)

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Aidy Bryant ( Saturday Night Live)

Betty Gilpin ( GLOW)

Leslie Jones ( Saturday Night Live)

Kate McKinnon ( Saturday Night Live)

Laurie Metcalf ( Roseanne)

Megan Mullally ( Will And Grace)

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Louie Anderson ( Baskets)

Alec Baldwin ( Saturday Night Live)

Tituss Burgess ( Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Brian Tyree Henry ( Atlanta)

Tony Shalhoub ( The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Kenan Thompson ( Saturday Night Live)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Kevin Winter / Getty Images Henry Winkler accepts the award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for 'Barry' during the 70th Emmy Awards.

Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie

Jessica Biel (The Sinner)

Laura Dern ( The Tale)

Michelle Dockery ( Godless)

Edie Falco ( Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders)

Regina King (Seven Seconds)

Sarah Paulson ( American Horror Story: Cult)

Kevin Winter / Getty Images Regina King accepts the Emmy Award for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie.

Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie

Antonio Banderas ( Genius: Picasso)

Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Benedict Cumberbatch (Patrick Melrose)

Jeff Daniels ( The Looming Tower)

John Legend ( Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert)

Jesse Plemons ( Black Mirror: USS Callister)

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie

Sara Bareilles ( Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert)

Penélope Cruz ( The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Judith Light ( The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Adina Porter ( American Horror Story: Cult)

Merritt Wever (Godless)

Letitia Wright ( Black Mirror: Black Museum)

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie

Jeff Daniels (Godless)

Brandon Victor Dixon ( Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert)

John Leguizamo ( Waco)

Finn Wittrock ( The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Ricky Martin ( The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Edgar Ramirez ( The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Michael Stuhlbarg ( The Looming Tower)

Outstanding variety talk series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah(Comedy Central)

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee(TBS)

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

The Late Late Show With James Corden(CBS)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert(CBS)

Outstanding variety sketch series

At Home With Amy Sedaris (TruTV )

Drunk History (Comedy Central)

I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman (Hulu)

Portlandia (IFC)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Tracey Ullman's Show(HBO)

Outstanding reality competition series

The Amazing Race(CBS)

American Ninja Warrior(NBC)

Project Runway (Lifetime)

RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)

Top Chef(Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

Kevin Winter / Getty Images RuPaul and cast and crew accept the award for outstanding reality-competition program for 'RuPaul's Drag Race' during the 70th Emmy Awards.

Outstanding directing in a drama series

Jason Bateman ( Ozark)

Stephen Daldry (The Crown)

The Duffer Brothers ( Stranger Things)

Jeremy Podeswa ( Game of Thrones)

Daniel Sackheim ( Ozark)

Kari Skogland ( The Handmaid's Tale)

Alan Taylor ( Game of Thrones)

Outstanding directing in a comedy series

Donald Glover ( Atlanta)

Bill Hader ( Barry)

Mike Judge ( Silicon Valley)

Hiro Murai ( Atlanta)

Jesse Peretz ( GLOW)

Amy Sherman-Palladino (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Outstanding directing in a limited series or movie

Scott Frank( Godless)

David Leveaux and Alex Rudzinski( Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert)

Barry Levinson( Paterno)

Edward Berger( Patrick Melrose)

Ryan Murphy (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Craig Zisk( The Looming Tower)

David Lynch( Twin Peaks)

Outstanding writing in a drama series

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss ( Game of Thrones)

The Duffer Brothers ( Stranger Things)

Bruce Miller ( The Handmaid's Tale)

Peter Morgan ( The Crown)

Joe Fields and Joe Weisberg (The Americans)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge ( Killing Eve)

Outstanding writing in a comedy series

Alec Berg ( Silicon Valley)

Alec Berg and Bill Hader ( Barry)

Donald Glover ( Atlanta)

Sefani Robinson ( Atlanta)

Liz Sarnoff ( Barry)

Amy Sherman-Palladino (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Kevin Winter / Getty Images Amy Sherman-Palladino won two Emmys for writing and directing <em>The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.</em>

Outstanding writing in a limited series or movie

Kevin McManus and Matthew McManus ( American Vandal)

Scott Frank ( Godless)

David Nicholls ( Patrick Melrose)

Tom Rob Smith ( The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

David Lynch and Mark Frost ( Twin Peaks)

William Bridgers and Charlie Brooker (Black Mirror: USS Callister)

Outstanding writing for a variety special

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents: The Great American* Puerto Rico (*It's Complicated)

John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City

Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady

Patton Oswalt: Annihilation

Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life

Outstanding directing for a variety special

Stan Lathan ( Dave Chapelle: Equanimity)

Michael Bonfiglio ( Jerry Seinfeld: Jerry Before Seinfeld)

Marcus Raboy ( Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life)

Hamish Hamilton ( Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Starring Justin Timberlake)

Glenn Weiss (The Oscars)

