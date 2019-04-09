Tierra Whack Serves Up Spuds With A Side Of Horror In 'Unemployed' Video

Philadelphia rapper Tierra Whack's reputation as a surrealist and experimenter was sealed last year, not only with the release of Whack World, her masterful debut, but also with The Grammys bestowing the rapper with her first nomination for the dentist-trip-gone-awry visual for "Mumbo Jumbo," Whack's underrated 2017 single. Still, Whack outdoes herself by releasing her first new music video of 2019, a morbid clip for "Unemployed."

The Cat Solen-directed visual is a spud horror that resembles an alternate-dimension Bon Appétit video. In the clip, Whack's on chef duty slicing and mashing anthropomorphized potatoes for a ravenous giant potato beast. It's a sight to behold.

