A List Of Live Virtual Concerts To Watch During The Coronavirus Shutdown

Updated on June 18 at 1:33 p.m. ET.

We are no longer updating or taking submissions for this page.

As more festivals, performances and concerts are canceled due to the coronavirus shutdown, musicians of all stripes and sizes are taking to social and streaming platforms to play live for their fans,

NPR Music is compiling a list of live audio and video streams from around the world, categorized by date and genre, with links out to streaming platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Some will require registration or a subscription, but most will be free, often with digital tip jars and opportunities to directly support artists by buying music and merchandise.

June 18

classical

Beth Morrison Projects: Opera of the Week

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Link:

Vienna Staatsoper: Janáček's Kátja Kabanová

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Link: Staatsoper Live

Metropolitan Opera: Verdi's La Forza del Destino

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Link: Met Opera

Jazz

Live@National Sawdust: Dayramir Gonzalez

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Link: National Sawdust

Imani and Pepe González

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Link: Facebook

R&B / Soul

H.E.R.

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Link: Instagram

Latin

Jesse & Joy

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Link: Instagram

Rock

Phoebe Beidgers

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Link: YouTube

Angel Olsen

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Link: Noon Chorus

Radiohead

Time: 5 p.m. ET

Link: YouTube

Low Cut Connie

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Link: Instagram / Facebook

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Link: Twitch

Experimental

Fridman Gallery Solos: Leila Bordreuil

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Link: Fridman Gallery

June 19

Classical

Carnegie Hall Fridays: Munich Philharmonic

Time: 3 a.m. ET

Link: Carnegie Hall

Note: Carnegie Hall's Friday streams are available from 3 a.m. ET Friday until 3 a.m. ET the following Monday.

Lang Lang Foundation Play It Forward: Amir Siraj

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Link: Instagram

Vienna Staatsoper: Verdi's Otello

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Link: Staatsoper Live

Live@National Sawdust: Anthony Roth Costanzo

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Link: National Sawdust

The Kanneh-Mason Family

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

Link: Facebook

Ben Folds and the National Symphony Orchestra

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Link: Kennedy Center

Metropolitan Opera: Philip Glass's Akhnaten

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Link: Met Opera

pop

Joe's Pub Live From The Archive: Purple Heart: The Music of Michael Callen

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Link: Public Theater

Latin

VF7

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Link: YouTube

Folk

The Tallest Man on Earth

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Link: YouTube

Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Link: Facebook

World

Amadou Kouyate

Time: 10:15 a.m. ET

Link: Facebook

Country / Americana

Craig Morgan

Time: 5 p.m. ET

Link: Facebook

Rhett Miller

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Link: Stage It

Rock

Grateful Dead

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Link: YouTube

Futurebirds

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Link: Instagram

Electronic

Diplo and Dillon Francis

Time: 11 p.m. ET

Link: Twitch

June 20

Classical

Vienna Staatsoper: Eröd's Pünktchen und Anton

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Link: Staatsoper Live

Vienna Staatsoper: Verdi's Macbeth

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Link: Staatsoper Live

Metropolitan Opera: Philip Glass's Satyagraha

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Link: Met Opera

Jazz

Live at the Village Vanguard: Vijay Iyer Trio

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Link:

Larry Vuckovich

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Link: Event Brite

Multi-Genre

Small Business Live: 2 Chainz, Brittany Howard, Brandi Carlile, Leon Bridges and more

Time: 4 - 10 p.m. ET

Link: LiveXLive / / YouTube / Twitter / Instagram / Facebook

For more details, check the festival's .

Round Midnight Preserves: Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Dave Grohl, Elvis Costello, Beck, Jim James and more

Time: 8 - 10 p.m. ET

Link:

k-pop

KCON:TACT 2020 Summer

Time: 12 a.m. - 11:59 p.m. ET

Link: YouTube

Note: KCON has not yet announced a detailed lineup or schedule. Check the festival's website for more details.

Rock

Low Cut Connie

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Link: Instagram / Facebook

Ben Folds

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Link: YouTube

Larkin Poe

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Link: YouTube

Country / Americana

Saturday Night Opry

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Link: YouTube / Facebook

Old Crow Medicine Show

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Link: YouTube / Facebook

Dylan LeBlanc

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Link: Facebook

Jameson Rodgers

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Link: Facebook

Cordovas

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Link: Facebook

June 21

Classical

Vienna Staatsoper: Verdi's Don Carlo

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Link: Staatsoper Live

National Symphony Orchestra @ Home

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Link: YouTube / Facebook

Metropolitan Opera: Verdi's La Traviata

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Link: Met Opera

Jazz

Live at the Village Vanguard: Vijay Iyer Trio

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Link:

k-pop

KCON:TACT 2020 Summer

Time: 12 a.m. - 11:59 p.m. ET

Link: YouTube

Note: KCON has not yet announced a detailed lineup or schedule. Check the festival's website for more details.

Multi-Genre

City Winery Father's Day Celebration: Billy Bragg, Bruce Cockburn, Fantastic Negrito, Joan Osborne and more

Time: 5 p.m. ET

Link: City Winery

R&B / Soul

Black Pumas

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Link: YouTube / Twitch / Facebook

Rock

Deep Sea Diver

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Link: Instagram

Country / Americana

American Aquarium

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Link: Instagram

Folk

David Wax Museum

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Link: Facebook

Children's Music

Trout Fishing in America

Time: 5 p.m. ET

Link: Facebook

June 22

classical

Vienna Staatsoper: Mussorgsky's Khovanshchina

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Link: Staatsoper Live

rock

The National

Time: 5 p.m. ET

Link: YouTube

Waxahatchee plays Ivy Tripp

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Link: Noon Chorus

Grace Potter

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Link: YouTube

k-pop

KCON:TACT 2020 Summer

Time: 12 a.m. - 11:59 p.m. ET

Link: YouTube

Note: KCON has not yet announced a detailed lineup or schedule. Check the festival's website for more details.

Country / Americana

Rhett Miller

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Link: Stage It

Metal

Metallica

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Link: YouTube / Facebook

June 23

classical

Vienna Staatsoper: Händel's Ariodante

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Link: Staatsoper Live

Live@National Sawdust: Kangmin Justin Kim

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Link: National Sawdust

k-pop

KCON:TACT 2020 Summer

Time: 12 a.m. - 11:59 p.m. ET

Link: YouTube

Note: KCON has not yet announced a detailed lineup or schedule. Check the festival's website for more details.

Rock

Phish

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Link:/ Facebook

Country / Americana

Yola

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Link: Instagram / Facebook

Caylee Hammack

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Link: Facebook

Trixie Mattel

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Link: Twitch

Folk

David Wax Museum

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Link: Facebook

SONiA disappear fear

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Link: Facebook

Electronic

Dim Mak Records

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Link: Twitch

June 24

Classical

Vienna Staatsoper: Bellini's La sonnambula

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Link: Staatsoper Live

The Kanneh-Mason Family

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

Link: Facebook

Jazz

Ivan Neville

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Link: Facebook

Rock

David Bazan of Pedro the Lion

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Link: David Bazan

Dave Matthews Band

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Link: Dave Matthews Band

Bob Weir

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Link: Facebook

Whitehorse

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Link: Facebook

Country / Americana

Brandy Clark

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Link: Instagram

American Aquarium

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Link: Instagram

Clint Black

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Link: Facebook

Rhett Miller

Time: 11 p.m. ET

Link: Stage It

June 25

Classical

Beth Morrison Projects: Opera of the Week

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Link:

Live@National Sawdust: Adam Tendler

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Link: National Sawdust

Electronic

Electric Blockaloo: JAUZ, Diplo, A-Trak, Anjunabeats and more

Time: TBA

Link:

Note: The festival will take place in the video game Minecraft.

R&B / Soul

H.E.R.

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Link: Instagram

Rock

Radiohead

Time: 5 p.m. ET

Link: YouTube

Low Cut Connie

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Link: Instagram / Facebook

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Link: Twitch

Latin

Jesse & Joy

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Link: Instagram

Experimental

Fridman Gallery Solos: Mendi and Keith Obadike

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Link: Fridman Gallery

June 26

Classical

Carnegie Hall Fridays: Philip Glass Ensemble: Music with Changing Parts

Time: 3 a.m. ET

Link: Carnegie Hall

Note: Carnegie Hall's Friday streams are available from 3 a.m. ET Friday until 3 a.m. ET the following Monday.

Vienna Staatsoper: von Einem's Dantons Tod

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Link: Staatsoper Live

Live@National Sawdust: Jamie Barton

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Link: National Sawdust

The Kanneh-Mason Family

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

Link: Facebook

Electronic

Electric Blockaloo: JAUZ, Diplo, A-Trak, Anjunabeats and more

Time: TBA

Link:

Note: The festival will take place in the video game Minecraft.

Diplo and Dillon Francis

Time: 11 p.m. ET

Link: Twitch

Folk

The Tallest Man on Earth

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Link: YouTube

Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Link: Facebook

Country / Americana

Rhett Miller

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Link: Stage It

Rock

Grateful Dead

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Link: YouTube

June 27

Classical

Vienna Staatsoper: Alma Deutscher's Cinderella (Children's Opera)

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Link: Staatsoper Live

National Symphony Orchestra @ Home

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Link: YouTube / Facebook

Vienna Staatsoper: Verdi's Don Carlo

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Link: Staatsoper Live

Folk

Bluegrass Pride: Allison de Groot and Patrick M'Gonigle, Jake Blount, Front Country, Alice Gerrard and more

Time: 4 - 11 p.m. ET

Link: Bluegrass Pride

Country / Americana

Saturday Night Opry: Jimmy Buffett, Brad Paisley and Mac McAnally

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Link: YouTube

Jazz

Live at the Village Vanguard: Joe Martin Quartet

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Link:

Electronic

Electric Blockaloo: JAUZ, Diplo, A-Trak, Anjunabeats and more

Time: TBA

Link:

Note: The festival will take place in the video game Minecraft.

June 28

Classical

Vienna Staatsoper: Adam's Le Corsaire

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Link: Staatsoper Live

Folk

Bluegrass Pride: Amythyst Kiah, Kimber Ludiker and Avril Smith, Sam Gleaves, Noa Laniakea and more

Time: 4 - 10:30 p.m. ET

Link: Bluegrass Pride

Jazz

Live at the Village Vanguard: Joe Martin Quartet

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Link:

Electronic

Electric Blockaloo: JAUZ, Diplo, A-Trak, Anjunabeats and more

Time: TBA

Link:

Note: The festival will take place in the video game Minecraft.

June 29

Classical

Vienna Staatsoper: Verdi's Rigoletto

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Link: Staatsoper Live

Rock

The National

Time: 5 p.m. ET

Link: YouTube

Waxahatchee plays Out In The Storm

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Link: Noon Chorus

Grace Potter

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Link: YouTube

Country / Americana

Rhett Miller

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Link: Stage It

Metal

Metallica

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Link: YouTube / Facebook

June 30

Classical

Vienna Staatsoper: Verdi's Falstaff

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Link: Staatsoper Live

Rock

Phish

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Link:/ Facebook

Country / Americana

Caylee Hammack

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Link: Facebook

Steve Wariner

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Link: Instagram / Facebook

Trixie Mattel

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Link: Twitch

Folk

David Wax Museum

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Link: Facebook

SONiA disappear fear

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Link: Facebook

Electronic

Live@National Sawdust: Drum & Lace

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Link: National Sawdust

Dim Mak Records

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Link: Twitch

July 1

Classical

The Kanneh-Mason Family

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

Link: Facebook

Jazz

Ivan Neville

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Link: Facebook

Rock

David Bazan of Pedro the Lion

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Link: David Bazan

Dave Matthews Band

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Link: Dave Matthews Band

Bob Weir

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Link: Facebook

Country / Americana

Brandy Clark

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Link: Instagram

American Aquarium

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Link: Instagram

Rhett Miller

Time: 11 p.m. ET

Link: Stage It

July 2

R&B / Soul

H.E.R.

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Link: Instagram

Experimental

Fridman Gallery Solos: Lea Bertucci

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Link: Fridman Gallery

July 3

Classical

Lang Lang Foundation Play It Forward: Sophia Suwiryo

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Link: Instagram

Rock

Grateful Dead

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Link: YouTube

Experimental

Live@National Sawdust: Robert Wilson

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Link: National Sawdust

July 4

Jazz

Live at the Village Vanguard: Joe Lovano Trio Fascination

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Link:

July 5

Jazz

Live at the Village Vanguard: Joe Lovano Trio Fascination

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Link:

July 6

Rock

Waxahatchee plays Saint Cloud

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Link: Noon Chorus

July 7

Classical

Live@National Sawdust: Andrew Yee, cello

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Link: National Sawdust

Mimir Chamber Music Festival

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Link:

July 9

Classical

Mimir Chamber Music Festival

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Link:

Experimental

Fridman Gallery Solos: Marina Rosenfeld / Ben Vida (solos)

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Link: Fridman Gallery

July 10

Classical

Live@National Sawdust: Lara St. John

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Link: National Sawdust

Mimir Chamber Music Festival Emerging Artists Concert

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Link:

July 11

Classical

Mimir Chamber Music Festival

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Link:

Multi-Genre

Winnipeg Folk Fest at Home: Jason Isbell, Sheryl Crow, Brandi Carlile, Courtney Barnett, Waxahatchee, Tash Sultana and more

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Link: YouTube / Facebook

For a full lineup, check the festival's website .

July 14

Jazz

Live@National Sawdust: Dan Tepfer

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Link: National Sawdust

July 16

Classical

Live@National Sawdust: Molly Joyce

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Link: National Sawdust

Experimental

Fridman Gallery Solos: Rena Anakwe

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Link: Fridman Gallery

July 17

Classical

Live@National Sawdust: Jennifer Walshe

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Link: National Sawdust

July 18

Country / Americana

Nashville Meets London: The Cadillac Three, Michael Ray, Tenille Townes and Twinnie

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Link: Royal Albert Hall

July 21

Jazz

Live@National Sawdust: Joel Ross

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Link: National Sawdust

July 23

Classical

Live@National Sawdust: Brooklyn Rider

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Link: National Sawdust

Experimental

Fridman Gallery Solos: Diamanda Galás

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Link: Fridman Gallery

July 24

Classical

Live@National Sawdust: Cameron Carpenter

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Link: National Sawdust

July 25

Electronic

Tomorrowland Around the World

Time: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. ET

Link: Tomorrowland

July 26

Electronic

Tomorrowland Around the World

Time: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. ET

Link: Tomorrowland

July 28

Jazz

Live@National Sawdust: Julian Lage

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Link: National Sawdust

July 30

Classical

Live@National Sawdust: Sae Hashimoto

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Link: National Sawdust

Experimental

Fridman Gallery Solos: Janet Biggs

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Link: Fridman Gallery

