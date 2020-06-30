Singer Bob Dylan Reaches Billboard 200 Milestone

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Bob Dylan was known as the voice of his generation. But at this point, he's speaking to several generations. With his latest album, Dylan has become the first artist to have a Top 40 new album in every decade since the '60s.

NOEL KING, HOST:

The album "Rough And Rowdy Ways" came out earlier this month.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "MURDER MOST FOUL")

BOB DYLAN: (Singing) Twas a dark day in Dallas, November '63.

INSKEEP: Let's revisit a few highlights. In the '60s, Dylan captured eight Top 40 albums.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BLOWIN' IN THE WIND")

DYLAN: (Singing) The answer, my friend, is blowin' in the wind. The answer is blowin' in the wind.

KING: He had 14 in the 1970s.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "TANGLED UP IN BLUE")

DYLAN: (Singing) Lord knows I've paid some dues. Getting through, tangled up in blue.

INSKEEP: Seven in the '80s.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "EVERYTHING IS BROKEN")

DYLAN: (Singing) Never meant to be spoken, everything is broken.

KING: Four in the '90s, and we start to hear the bard's voice get older and a little gravellier.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "NOT DARK YET")

DYLAN: (Singing) It's not dark yet, but it's getting there.

INSKEEP: Going into the 21st century, Dylan had seven Top 40 albums in the aughts.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SOMEDAY BABY")

DYLAN: (Singing) Someday, baby, you ain't gonna worry po' me anymore.

KING: And nine in the 2010s.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "TEMPEST")

DYLAN: (Singing) The pale moon rose in its glory out on a Western town. She told a sad, sad story of the great ship that went down.

INSKEEP: Now this latest album is his first for this decade. But don't forget; we've just begun the decade.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "GOODBYE JIMMY REED")

DYLAN: (Singing) Goodbye, Jimmy Reed, goodbye.