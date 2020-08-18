Bright Eyes Joined NPR Music's Listening Party For 'Down In The Weeds...'

UPDATE: The listening party has ended.

This Friday at 4 p.m. ET, join us for an online listening party for Bright Eyes' new album, Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was, hosted by All Songs Considered's Bob Boilen and featuring a live conversation with Bright Eyes members Conor Oberst, Mike Mogis and Nathaniel Walcott.

You can RSVP via and watch via YouTube.

It's been nine years since The People's Key, what Oberst then considered the final Bright Eyes album. He's released three studio albums since under his own name, reformed the band Desaparecidos and started another with Phoebe Bridgers, Better Oblivion Community Center. Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Wasis densely textured and rooted in apocalyptic dread. When " Persona Non Grata" was released in March, NPR Music's Stephen Thompson said that Bright Eyes' first song back was "a bundle of nervy anxiety, possibly even a bit too well-suited to the current moment."

So please join us in the chat room to ask questions, or just to shout out your love and thoughts to Bright Eyes. Let's listen together!

