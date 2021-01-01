NPR's Founding Mothers In Conversation With WFAE's Lisa Worf

NPR's "Founding Mothers," Nina Totenberg, Susan Stamberg and Linda Wertheimer, share insights on their careers, the challenges they faced in a male-dominated industry in the 1970s, behind-the-scenes stories from then-fledgling NPR network, the future of journalism, their thoughts on current events and more. WFAE's "Morning Edition" host Lisa Worf facilitated the conversation.

NPR's Founding Mothers

ABOUT THE FOUNDING MOTHERS

Nina Totenberg is NPR's award-winning legal affairs correspondent. Her coverage of the Supreme Court and legal affairs has won her widespread recognition. She is often featured in documentaries — most recently RBG — that deal with issues before the court. Read more.

Susan Stamberg is the first woman to anchor a national nightly news program, and has won every major award in broadcasting. She has been inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame and the Radio Hall of Fame. Stamberg has been on the NPR staff since the network began in 1971. In 1972, Stamberg began serving as co-host of NPR's award-winning newsmagazine All Things Considered for 14 years. Read more.

Linda Wertheimer is NPR's senior national correspondent. In this role, Wertheimer travels the country and the globe for NPR News, bringing her unique insights and wealth of experience to bear on the day's top news stories. Before taking the senior national correspondent post in 2002, Wertheimer spent 13 years hosting NPR's news magazine All Things Considered. Read more.