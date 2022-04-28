Former Huntersville Mayor Jill Swain has died at 61

Former Huntersville Mayor Jill Swain has died, town officials said Thursday.

"Jill served this community in many capacities for decades," the town said on social media.

Our hearts are saddened at the passing of Huntersville’s former Mayor Jill Swain. Jill served this community in many capacities for decades. First elected in 1999, Jill served as a commissioner for eight years until being elected mayor, a role she cherished from 2007 to 2015. pic.twitter.com/isY4W6uCkk — Town of Huntersville (@HuntersvilleGOV) April 28, 2022

Swain served as town commissioner from 1999 to 2007 and as mayor from 2007 to 2015, when she lost to John Aneralla. She ran again last year and narrowly lost to Melinda Bales.

She was the founder and executive director of the Huntersville Chamber of Commerce.

She was 61.

Cornelius Today was gathering reactions from other north Mecklenburg civic leaders. Davidson Mayor Rusty Knox told the publication that Swain's death was a "huge loss" for the community.

"I’ve known Jill for a long time and there are very few folks that you run across with the drive and passion Jill had in whatever she was involved with," Knox told the outlet.